A few weeks ago, I watched what has to be one of the worst movies ever made.
Now, I have seen some bad ones in my time, including some of those early-1950s science fiction flicks and those beach movies of the early 1960s, but this one took the prize.
“The Fastest Guitar Alive.” That’s what it is called and it stars Roy Orbison.
Now, Roy Orbison is one of my favorite singers and I like his stuff so much that I once bombed singing “Oh, Pretty Woman” in a talent show. We put together a group called Hot Dog and the Rolls (guess who was Hot Dog?) and headed stage center. We were so bad, even that classic guitar riff couldn’t save us.
Yes, I love Roy Orbison. His songs like “Crying” and “Running Scared” made him one of the most successful and unique rockabilly singers of that era.
But Roy Orbison the actor? I’ve seen bad in my time, but his acting performance in “Fastest Guitar Alive” was worse than my cover of “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
And they didn’t even let Roy wear his trademark sunglasses in the picture. Who is Roy Orbison without his dark glasses? That’s like the Lone Ranger without his mask.
Orbison’s performance is bad enough, but then there is the movie’s gimmick—a guitar that has a gun built into its body. When the Indians (who were pretty bad actors themselves) show up during a song, Roy pushes a button, the gun barrel emerges and, from the seat of a moving wagon, he blasts away.
The supporting cast isn’t bad and the actual plot—about a gold robbery—is pretty typical of Westerns. But Roy Orbison and a .45 caliber guitar? Ouch!
You’re not going to believe this, but I watched the whole movie. (I also once watched all of “Beach Blanket Bingo.”) It was so bad, I couldn’t turn it off. I know that sounds crazy, but it is the truth. Sometime you just wonder how stupid stupid can get.
Besides, Orbison sang a number of songs in the flick and despite the fact that he couldn’t act, the man could really sing. I don’t recall any of those tunes ever making the top 500, but, hey, Roy Orbison crooning anything isn’t all that bad.
The movie, of course, was just a vehicle for Orbison’s music, a tactic producers used for the likes of Elvis Presley, Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello earlier in the 1960s. But these kids were acting geniuses compared with Orbison.
And the Avalons and Funicellos had beaches and bikini-clad girls as background. All poor Roy had were some half-naked, overweight Indians and some well-covered dance hall girls as distractions.
I don’t know how I missed “Fastest Guitar Alive” when it came out in 1966, but somehow I guess I did. But then, it was probably shown only at drive-in theaters, so maybe I did see it without actually seeing it. Those who remember drive-in theaters recall that there were usually plenty of other distractions during those hot, steamy summer outdoor movies.
When the final credits hit the screen and the wagon with Roy Orbison crooning rolled off into the sunset, I tried to figure out whether I had just seen a Western, a comedy or a musical. I still can’t decide.
So if you get tired of “The Thing” or “The Blob” or “The Fly” and want to see a really bad movie, check on Netflix and see if you can find “The Fastest Guitar Alive.”
It’s so bad you gotta love it—especially if you’re a child of the ’60s.
