Africa, Latin America fragile targets for coronavirus spread

Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty, closed door stadium as part of the government's measures to contain transmission of the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.

 Gustavo Garello

The Free Lance–Star's sports staff is seeking ways to fill the void created by coronavirus. To that end, we've launched a series: "Play, Off," to tell the stories of athletes and sports during this very strange time. If you have a suggestion for the series or any other story idea, please email us!

In a way, it's an opportunity to write the kinds of pieces we wouldn't have time to pursue with grind of multiple spring seasons. 

We're dedicated to helping you get through this, one day—and one piece of content—at a time. 

Tags

Load comments