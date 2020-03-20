The Free Lance–Star's sports staff is seeking ways to fill the void created by coronavirus. To that end, we've launched a series: "Play, Off," to tell the stories of athletes and sports during this very strange time. If you have a suggestion for the series or any other story idea, please email us!
In a way, it's an opportunity to write the kinds of pieces we wouldn't have time to pursue with grind of multiple spring seasons.
We're dedicated to helping you get through this, one day—and one piece of content—at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.