The volleyball and field hockey state tournaments are upon us, and we'll have complete coverage. Entering the weekend, seven Fredericksburg-area teams are still in the hunt for championships.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- You probably heard James Monroe's field hockey team pulling into South County on Friday morning. Regardless, the Yellow Jackets have arrived.
- Hall call is a fitting tribute to the amateur softball careers of Caroline County's Fortune brothers.
- Washington & Lee's new boys basketball coach is still a player himself. The Eagles don't want Nick Hall to hang up his sneakers, either.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.