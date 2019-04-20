FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Della Owens. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
4. Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury. (Howard)
5. The Cornwalls are Gone by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown)
6. Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. The Tale Teller by Anne Hillerman. (Harper)
8. Run Away by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central Publishing)
9. Metropolis by Philip Kerr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon Books)
11. Wolf Pack by C.J. Box. (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)
12. Miracle at St. Andrews by Patterson/De Jonge. (Little, Brown)
13. Wild Card by Stuart Woods. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
14. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine)
15. The Chef by James Patterson and Max DiLallo. (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER
1. Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too! by Chelsea Handler. (Spiegel & Grau)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
3. The Path Made Clear by Orpah Winfrey. (Flatiron Books)
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. Wolfpack by Abby Wambach. (Celedon Books)
6. Clean & Lean by Ian K. Smith. (St. Martin’s Press)
7. Charged by Emily Bazelton. (Random House)
8. The Matriarch by Susan Page. (Twelve)
9. Eat to Beat Disease by William W. Li. (Grand Central Publishing)
10. The Right Side of History by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside Books)
11. Freedom to Focus by Michael Hyatt. (Baker)
12. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
13. Working by Robert A. Caro. (Knopf)
14. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson)
15. Franklin Steak by Franklin/Mackay. (Ten Speed)
PAPERBACKS
1. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s Press)
2. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
3. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson. (Vision)
4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
6. The Forbidden Door by Dean Koontz. (Bantam)
7. The Wyoming Kid by Debbie Macomber. (Harlequin)
8. I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark. (Pocket)
9. The Sixth Day by Coulter/Ellison. (Pocket)
10. The Life She Wants by Robyn Carr. (Mira)
11. Between You and Me by Susan Wiggs. (Avon)
12. Marrying My Cowboy by Palmer/McKenna/Pearce. (Zebra)
13. Dig Your Own Grave by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
14. Tom Clancy: Line of Sight by Mike Maden. (Berkley)
15. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer. (Grand Central Publishing)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending April 13