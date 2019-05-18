FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
3. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
4. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
5. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s)
6. The Big Kahuna by Evanovich/Evanovich. (Putnam)
7. Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs. (Ace)
8. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
9. The Road Home by Richard Paul Evans. (Simon & Schuster)
10. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron)
11. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
12. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
13. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
14. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
15. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
NONFICTION
1. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
3. The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook by Gina Homolka. (Clarkson Potter)
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. It’s the Manager by Clifton/Harter. (Gallup)
6. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
7. The Rational Bible: Genesis by Dennis Prager. (Regnery Faith)
8. The Latte Factor by Bach/Mann. (Atria)
9. Every Tool’s a Hammer by Adam Savage. (Atria)
10. The Greatest You by Trent Shelton. (Nelson)
11. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
12. The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)
13. Let Love Have the Last Word by Common. (Atria)
14. You Are Next by Samuel Rodriguez. (Charisma House)
15. Furious Hours by Casey Cep. (Knopf)
PAPERBACK
1. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
2. The Mueller Report. (Melville House)
3. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
4. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
5. Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
6. Texas Skies by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
7. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
8. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
9. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
10. Red Alert by Patterson/Karp. (Vision)
11. They Called Him Preacher by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
12. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
13. Swan Point by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
14. Springfield 1880 by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
15. Blackberry Summer by RaeAnne Thayne. (HQN)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending May 11, 2019