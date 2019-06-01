FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
3. Cari Mora by Thomas Harris. (Grand Central)
4. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
5. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
6. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
7. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
8. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron)
9. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
10. The Night Window by Dean Koontz. (Bantam)
11. The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)
12. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
13. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
14. Resistance Women by Jennifer Chiaverini. (Morrow)
15. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
16. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
17. Overlord, Vol. 10 by Maruyama/so-bin. (Yen)
18. Godzilla: Aftershock (movie tie-in) by Nelson/Johnson. (Legendary Comics)
19. The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. (Putnam)
20. The Road Home by Richard Paul Evans. (Simon & Schuster)
NONFICTION
1. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold)
2. Medical Medium: Celery Juice by Anthony William. (Hay House)
3. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
4. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
5. Sea Stories by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
6. Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh. (Wizards of the Coast)
7. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
8. No Crumbs Left by Teri Turner. (HMH)
9. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
10. Comfort Food Shortcuts by David Venable. (Ballantine)
11. Everything Is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
12. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
13. Vegetables Unleashed by Andrés/Goulding. (Ecco/Bourdain)
14. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
15. The Latte Factor by Bach/Mann. (Atria)
16. Furious Hours by Casey Cep. (Knopf)
17. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
18. Do It Scared by Ruth Soukup. (Zondervan)
19. The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. (Holt)
20. Sacred Duty by Tom Cotton. (Morrow)
PAPERBACK
1. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
2. The Summoning by Heather Graham. (Mira)
3. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
4. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
5. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
6. Red Alert by Patterson/Karp. (Vision)
7. Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
8. Luck of the Draw by B.J. Daniels. (HQN)
9. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
10. Texas Skies by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
11. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
12. To Tame a Wild Cowboy by Lori Wilde. (Avon)
13. His Suitable Amish Wife by Rebecca Kertz. (Love Inspired)
14. Swan Point by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
15. The Summer Retreat by Sheila Roberts. (Mira)
16. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
17. Wyoming Cowboy Ranger by Nicole Helm. (Harlequin Intrigue)
18. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
19. The 17th Suspect by Patterson/Paetro. (Vision)
20. Blackberry Summer by RaeAnne Thayne. (HQN)
—Publishers Weekly, for week ending May 25, 2019