FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
3. The Night Window by Dean Koontz. (Bantam)
4. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
5. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
6. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s)
7. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron)
8. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
9. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
10. The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)
11. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
12. Berserk: Deluxe Ed., Vol. 1 by Kentaro Miura. (Dark Horse)
13. Marvel Encyclopedia. (DK)
14. The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. (Putnam)
15. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
16. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
17. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
18. Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs. (Ace)19. Resistance Women by Jennifer Chiaverini. (Morrow)
20. The Road Home by Richard Paul Evans. (Simon & Schuster)
NONFICTION
1. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
3. Everything Is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
4. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. (Holt)
7. Own Your Everyday by Jordan Lee Dooley. (WaterBrook)
8. The Proximity Principle by Ken Coleman. (Ramsey)
9. The Latte Factor by David Bach. (Atria)
10. Sacred Duty by Tom Cotton. (Morrow)
11. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
12. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
13. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
14. Clean & Lean by Ian K. Smith. (St. Martin’s)
15. Life Will Be the Death of Me by Chelsea Handler. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
16. Forever and Ever, Amen by Randy Travis. (Nelson)
17. The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook by Gina Homolka. (Clarkson Potter)
18. Upheaval by Jared Diamond. (Little, Brown)
19. Commander in Cheat by Rick Reilly. (Hachette)
20. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)PAPERBACK
1. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
2. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
3. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
4. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
5. Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
6. Red Alert by Patterson/Karp. (Vision)
7. Texas Skies by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
8. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
9. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
10. The Summer Retreat by Sheila Roberts. (Mira)
11. Swan Point by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
12. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
13. Blackberry Summer by RaeAnne Thayne. (HQN)
14. The 17th Suspect by Patterson/Paetro. (Vision)
15. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
16. They Called Him Preacher by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
17. A Dog’s Journey (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron. (Forge)
18. The Money Shot by Woods/Hall. (Putnam)
19. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz. (Black Lizard)
20. The Trouble with Vampires by Lynsay Sands. (Avon)—Publishers Weekly, for week ending May 18, 2019