FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. Backlash by Brad Thor. (Atria)
3. Summer of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown)
4. Lost and Found by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
5. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead)
6. Unsolved by Patterson/Ellis. (Little, Brown)
7. Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria)
8. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact by Mike Maden. (Putnam)
9. Big Sky by Kate Atkinson. (Little, Brown)
10. The Oracle by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
NONFICTION
1. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold)
2. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
3. The Peach Truck Cookbook by Rose/Rose. (Scribner)
4. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. Songs of America by Meacham/McGraw. (Random House)
7. The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala. (Blue Rider)
8. Alone at Dawn Schilling/Longfritz Grand Central)
9. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
10. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Kilgariff/Hardstark. (Forge)
PAPERBACK
1. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Dell)
2. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
3. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
4. In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
5. Triple Homicide by James Patterson. (Vision)
6. Say No to the Duke by Eloisa James. (Avon)
7. Tailspin by Sandra Brown. (Vision)
8. Cutthroats by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
9. Burning Daylight by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
10. Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending June 29