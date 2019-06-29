FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown)
3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead)
4. Unsolved by Patterson/Ellis. (Little, Brown)
5. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact by Mike Maden. (Putnam)
6. Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria)
7. The Oracle by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press)
9. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
10. Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank. (Morrow)
11. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s)
12. Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. (Random House)
13. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
14. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
15. The Summer Guests by Mary Alice Monroe. (Gallery)
16. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda. (Simon & Schuster)
17. Detective Comics #1000, Deluxe edition. (DC)
18. The Brink by Murray/Wearmouth. (Harper Voyager)
19. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
20. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
NONFICTION
1. The Hidden Power of [Expletive] Up by The Try Guys. (Dey Street)
2. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold)
3. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
4. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
5. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
6. Songs of America by Meacham/McGraw. (Random House)
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Kilgariff/Hardstark. (Forge)
9. Medical Medium Celery Juice by Anthony William. (Hay House)
10. Sea Stories by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
11. How to Skimm Your Life by The Skimm. (Ballantine)
12. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
13. Dungeons & Dragons: Acquisitions Incorporated. (Wizards of the Coast)
14. Everything Is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
15. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
16. Siege by Michael Wolff. (Holt)
17. The Cruise Control Diet by Jorge Cruise. (Ballantine)
18. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
19. Infiltration by Taylor R. Marshall. (Crisis)
20. The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. (Holt)
PAPERBACK
1. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Dell)
2. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
3. Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
4. In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
5. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
6. Triple Homicide by James Patterson. (Vision)
7. Shadow Warrior by Christine Feehan. (Berkley)
8. Texas Nights by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
9. Cowboy to the Core by Maisey Yates. (HQN)
10. A Stranger in the House by Shari Lapena. (Penguin Books)
11. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
12. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
13. Riding Shotgun by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
14. Red Alert by Patterson/Karp. (Vision)
15. Barefoot Beach by Debbie Mason. (Forever)
16. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
17. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
18. Unbridled by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
19. Steel Resolve by B.J. Daniels. (Harlequin)
20. Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty. (Harper)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending June 22, 2019