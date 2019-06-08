FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Della Owens. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank. (William Morrow)
3. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown)
4. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central Publishing)
5. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s Press)
6. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron Books)
7. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
8. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
9. The Stiehl Assassin by Terry Brooks. (Del Rey)
10. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. Cari Mora by Thomas Harris. (Grand Central Publishing)
12. The Night Window by Dean Koontz. (Bantam)
13. The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich and Peter Evanovich. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
14. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
15. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)NONFICTION
1. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstarck. (Forge)
2. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions)
3. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
4. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
5. Sea Stories by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
7. Everything is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
8. Range by David Epstein. (Riverhead)
9. Medical Medium: Celery Juice by Anthony William. (Hay House)
10. Anthony Bourdain Remembered. (Ecco)
11. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
12. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
13. The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. (Henry Holt & Co.)
14. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron Books)
15. Dare to Lead by Brene Brown. (Random House)PAPERBACKS
1. In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
2. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
3. Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
4. Riding Shotgun by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
5. The Summoning by Heather Graham. (Mira)
6. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
7. Triple Homicide by James Patterson. (Vision)
8. Unbridled by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
9. Texas Nights by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
10. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burdell. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (William Morrow)
12. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s Press)
—Publishers Weekly, for week ending June 1, 2019