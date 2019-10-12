FICTION
1. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World)
2. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
3. Bloody Genius by John Sandford. (Putnam)
4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. (Harper)
5. The Testaments by Margaret
Atwood. (Doubleday/Talese)
6. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills. (Atria)
7. Full Throttle by Joe Hill. (Morrow)
8. Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris. (St. Martin’s)
9. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
10. The Oracle by Jonathan Cahn. (Frontline)
11. Killer Instinct by Patterson/Roughan. (Little, Brown)
12. The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf)
13. Imaginary Friend by Stephen
Chbosky. (Grand Central)
14. The Titanic Secret by Cussler/
Du Brul. (Putnam)
15. A Well-Behaved Woman by
Therese Anne Fowler. (St. Martin’s)
NONFICTION
1. Blowout by Rachel Maddow. (Crown)
2. The Book of Gutsy Women by
Clinton/Clinton. (Simon & Schuster)
3. The United States of Trump by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt)
4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
5. Stillness Is the Key by Ryan Holiday. (Portfolio)
6. Inside Out by Demi Moore. (Harper)
7. Where Do I Begin? by Elvis Duran. (Atria)
8. Over the Top by Jonathan Van Ness. (HarperOne)
9. Metahuman by Deepak Chopra. (Harmony)
10. Face It by Debbie Harry. (Dey Street)
11. When Life Gives You Pears by
Jeannie Gaffigan. (Grand Central)
12. Fair Play by Eve Rodsky. (Putnam)
13. Shut Up and Listen! by Tilman Fertitta. (HarperCollins Leadership)
14. Rhythms of Renewal by Rebekah Lyons. (Zondervan)
15. The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger. (Random House)
PAPERBACK
1. Holy Ghost by John Sandford. (Putnam)
2. Target: Alex Cross by James
Patterson. (Vision)
3. Kisses in the Snow by Debbie
Macomber. (Mira)
4. Immortal Born by Lynsay Sands. (Avon)
5. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)
6. Bullets Don’t Argue by William
W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
7. Year One by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
8. Play Dirty by Sandra Brown. (Pocket)
9. Doctor Sleep (movie tie-in) by
Stephen King. (Pocket)
10. Season of Wonder by RaeAnne Thayne. (HQN)
11. Have Brides, Will Travel by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
12. Toxic Game by Christine Feehan. (Berkley)
13. Courage Under Fire by Sharon Dunn. (Love Inspired)
14. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Dell)
15. Wild Card by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week
ending Oct. 5, 2019
