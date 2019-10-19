Agatha Christie was best known for her dazzlingly clever whodunit novels, some of which—“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “And Then There Were None”—changed the rules of the genre.
She also composed scores of short stories, including the famous courtroom drama “The Witness for the Prosecution.”
Available now is a collection of her more macabre creations, “The Last Séance: Tales of the Supernatural” (William Morrow, $16.99, 368 pages), containing 20 stories. One of them—1922’s “The Wife of the Kenite”—makes its first appearance in the United States.
Three years ago, William Morrow released “Little Grey Cells: The Quotable Poirot.” Gender equity arrives with “Murder, She Said: The Quotable Miss Marple” (William Morrow, $16.99, 160 pages), featuring Christie’s other famous sleuth.
—Jay Strafford
