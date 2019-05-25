Author Rick Pullen is looking for book groups, clubs and organizations that would like to hear local authors talk about their latest books, or speak on a variety of topics ranging from WWII, to lynchings, the Chicago Cubs, investigative reporting, poetry, fiction writing, history and much more.
Pullen is creating a free speakers bureau open to all organizations and book clubs that would like to participate and engage local authors as speakers. He has 20 local authors who are participating.
There is no obligation or cost for clubs or groups to sign up. The program will serve as a clearinghouse to connect speakers with organizations who will then arrange their engagement on their own. To learn more, contact Pullen at Rick.Pullen@verizon.net.