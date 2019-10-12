Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter will share his belief that “you are worth it” during a talk and book signing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Friday, October 18. This is Carpenter’s only scheduled Northern Virginia appearance to talk about his book, “You are Worth It—Building a Life Worth Fighting For.”
This free talk is in the museum’s 369-seat Medal of Honor Theater at noon, with tickets available at the theater box office on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of event. A book signing will follow in an adjacent gallery.
“You Are Worth It” will be available for purchase in the museum store.
For more information on this and other events at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, visit usmcmuseum.com and the National Museum of the Marine Corps and NMMC Kids Facebook pages.
Admission to the museum and parking is always free. The museum, located in Triangle, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.