Brandylane Publishers has announced the speaker lineup for the annual RVA Booklovers’ Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19th in Richmond’s Jefferson Park, 1921 Princess Anne Ave.
A portion of the proceeds from the free festival will be donated to The READ Center and ExCELL, two Richmond-area literacy organizations.
The festival will feature more than 30 authors and book-lovers, who will give readings and book talks on three stages: the main stage, the Poet-tree and Stephanie’s Kindness Corner kids’ stage.
The main stage will feature book talks from writers including Louis Bayard, BookRiot’s Amanda Nelson and local activist Ben Campbell.
The Poet-tree will be emceed by the Writer’s Den, a poetry slam group, and will feature poetry group open mics, workshops and more.
Stephanie’s Kindness Corner kids’ stage, emceed by the youth leadership organization Podium RVA, will host kids’ book readings all day long.
On-street parking is available in the neighborhoods surrounding Jefferson Park; paid event parking is also available two blocks away at 18th and Broad, and 18th and Grace.
For more information about the festival, visit the website at rvabookloversfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook.
