'Rebuilding Sgt. Peck' book cover (copy)

Veteran John Peck recently published his book ‘Rebuilding Sgt. Peck.’

On Sept. 21, the Fawn Lake Veterans Group will host Sgt. John Peck, a Fredericksburg area native who will give a presentation on his new book, “Rebuilding Sergeant Peck: How I Put Body and Soul Back Together After Afghanistan,” from 2–4 p.m. at Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. There will also be a book signing.

The book offers bluntly revealing glimpses into the early life and battles of a war hero that much of the world got to know after his successful double arm transplant in 2016.

The event is sponsored by FLVG, LOWVETS and Wilderness Community Church Military Ministry.

