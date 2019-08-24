Award-winning author Michael Kenneth Smith’s latest Civil War novel, “The Thin Gray Line,” tells a coming-of-age story about Luke Pettigrew, a young Confederate soldier who emerges as a man of conscience. The novel reveals how the Civil War brought about advances in the field of prosthetics and emphasizes the trauma of war and the difficulty soldiers then and now face trying to assimilate back into domestic life.
Michael Smith will sign copies of “The Thin Gray Line” from 5–7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Book People, 536 Granite Ave., Richmond.