Lions of the Dan

“Lions of the Dan: The Untold Story of Armistead’s Brigade,” by J. K. Brandau of Richmond, chronicles the actions of men from Pickett’s Charge throughout the course of the Civil War. Brandau aims to refute myths surrounding Lewis Armistead and George Pickett.

Brandau, a retired scientist and Civil War buff, describes the experiences of real soldiers in their own words and highlights the history of Southside Virginia, presenting the Civil War from a regional perspective. He describes actions of significance in Williamsburg, Chester Station, Drewry’s Bluff and the Howlett Line.

The book will be released by Morgan James Publishing on Tuesday. It has 296 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $18.95.

