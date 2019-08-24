Part-time Fredericksburg—area resident Patricia Redmond recently announced that signed copies of her book, “We the Widows … A Guide to Your New Life,” are available for sale at the Battlefield Country Store at 6150 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.
The book, which she wrote while camping at Wilderness Resort, focuses on Redmond’s experiences after the death of her husband of 33 years. She offers suggestions for those coping with the grief after the loss of a spouse.
Redmond IS at work on her next book, which is about veterans she interviewed as part of the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project.