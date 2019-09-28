There are a few immediate takeaways from reading Ben Folds’ memoir, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs,” and they are, he can be a petulant ass, he’s zero for 4 with marriages, and he’s a brilliant songwriter and musician.
Of course, anyone already familiar with Folds and his work with the innovative band Ben Folds Five, or as a judge on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” or the artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, probably already knew he was a brilliant musician. But that brilliance certainly does not always play well with others. The book does show off the spectrum of his musical accomplishments and gives one an idea of how eclectic and gifted Folds truly is. The most dramatic example of this range as a musician is that one of his most popular pop songs was a stripped-down cover version of a Dr. Dre hit, and now he’s writing orchestral arrangements for symphony orchestras.
The good memoirist is forced to look at his or her life from a distance and with a calculating eye. Folds’ effort in self-reflection has caused him to thank and apologize in equal doses to those who helped and to those he hurt along the way. There are many who helped and, unfortunately, many he hurt. He does write as though he is genuinely sorry for the pain he has caused, but he also recognizes within himself that a near-psychotic drive to create and achieve is not conducive to the flourishing of relationships. Art above all else, which is certainly not unique to Folds.
Folds does single out one group of influencers to thank, and that is his teachers. It took him one day of substituting as a teacher to appreciate more fully their efforts in helping him become a musician.
“Maestros, rockers, rappers, pickers, and grinners—where would all us dumbheads be without the right teacher at the right time? If you were lucky enough to have experiences like mine, go substitute teach for one day and get your ass kicked. Then let schools know how much you appreciate their music programs and teachers. Tell your representatives while you’re at it. Nobody ever did it alone.”
Like many of Folds’ songs, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs” is witty and funny. But that is what Folds has always done best and usually while standing at a piano and beating 88 ivories into submission. And sometimes piano stools and people were hurt in the process.
