Excepting perhaps Han Kang’s critically acclaimed novel, “Human Acts,” Ruchika Tomar’s début novel, “A Prayer for Travelers” is the darkest book I have read this year.
First, it is worth pointing out that the synopsis of this profoundly unsettling novel is a great deal more coherent then the book itself. While the book jacket gives the impression of a novel in which events are told chronologically, the reality is a little more complex and a lot more piecemeal.
As the novel opens, readers follow Cale Lambert, a girl not long out of high school whose best friend, Penny, has vanished. It is soon apparent that something violent has happened to the pair of them, and readers should be warned that sexual assault and child abuse are aspects of the plot.
From the “beginning,” this novel then moves back and forth in time, exploring not only the events that led to that moment but also its aftermath. At the same time, Cale, who was brought up by her grandfather, is also navigating the treacherous waters of his failing health and finds herself unmoored. As time progresses, readers follow Cale as her decisions become increasingly impulsive, and the distinction between truth and fiction becomes increasingly muddled.
Tomar uses her unique structure to great effect, and the fragmented nature of this narrative, in which large portions of time are unaccounted for, is one of the most unique explorations of trauma expressed in language I have ever read. That said, this novel seems more appropriate for classrooms than casual readers.
The intellectual in me argues that this is a fascinating thought experiment, but, in large part, she eschews many of the conventions that we, as readers, come to expect from a satisfying novel. Though her prose is quite beautiful, her choice to tell events out of order means that we must participate to understand the telling, and there is no neat ending to tie things together. Instead, the question of “what happened” could provoke hours of discussion.
In one sense, Tomar has produced art of the highest order. It is beautiful, heartbreaking, and utterly disturbing. Yet, I think that many could find this pretentious, asking whether a novel so open ended is worth the time and effort. I was spellbound from start to finish, so I would say yes. Do you agree?
