As an amateur observer, I’ve noticed how the mystery-crime genre has three feasible centers of gravity to galvanize reader interest: the victim(s), the suspects and the sleuths—one of the three then governing the plot.
Set in a rural Swedish town, the present plot turns up a victim early on: a 5-year-old girl whose slain body is found after a decade in a cairn out in the woods. She is discovered by Hanne, a 60-year-old crime expert, who then disappears, only to resurface suffering from amnesia and early dementia. Her lover has gone missing: Is he suspect or victim? Meanwhile, the two would-be crime solvers have been supplanted by local detectives.
Among them is Malin, a newcomer betwixt and between boyfriends. She is haunted by the accidental death of her first lover, is later engaged to a chap she doesn’t respect, and is currently pursued by a colleague she spurns. Add in teenage Jake, whose girlfriend has discovered he’s given to cross-dressing. Jake had encountered Hanne and recovered her journal. He finds her a kindred outsider and is drawn into the action when her life is in jeopardy. A key suspect, Jake’s father, has been associated with dubious behavior in his work at a refugee camp where the victim and her mother had stayed. Father and son have some pressing issues. Not surprising, then, the reader’s attention switches from the crime plot to these quirky relationships. In addition, the author’s end note reveals her own focus is on how the refugee camp impacts small-town life.
These diverse components that keep us scampering are mostly resolved. Even, lest we forget, the murder, plus a second killing, and a suspect lurking. Oh, that one! A bit of an anti-climax. But we can cut the genre some slack in this ambitious novel whose pulsating lives upstage the traditional staples. After all, it’s a novel, not a police procedural. With so much going on, we tend to overlook the occasional long arm of coincidence and instead follow the shifting centers of gravity that affect our own often baffling times. Finally, a lively and polished prose style makes the whole trip engrossing.