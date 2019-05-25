Ray McPadden’s “And The Whole Mountain Burned,” reminded this reviewer of an ominous statement a Taliban official gave a Newsweek magazine correspondent some years ago about the U.S. intervention into Afghanistan after 9/11:
“You’ve [the Americans] got the watches,” the Taliban member was quoted. “We have the time.”
What did he mean by that? Was it to suggest the Taliban were simply willing to hold out until Americans got frustrated and left, like previous invaders did? Or was he implying that time, actual time, was for this besieged land and its indigenous inhabitants to define, defend and control?
McFadden’s tale suggests it’s the latter. Here, elite U.S. soldiers on a mission have passed through an invisible prism that mutates the occupants’ thinking into something vastly more primordial. Think Karl Marlantes’ “Matterhorn” meets Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.”
The story focuses on the first combat tour of Danny Shane, a sincere-but-naïve Mississippian who’s hoping one uneventful tour of duty will satisfy his notion to serve his country before moving on with his life. But he has been assigned to the Newt platoon, specially trained for mountain warfare, and he’s being sent to remote and foreboding Thunder Pass.
Realizing he’s in the thick of it, Shane is quick to accept the mentoring of Sgt. Nick Burch, a veteran of Afghanistan. The Newts have been tasked with getting revenge on a shadowy al–Qaida figure nicknamed “The Egyptian.” But to get The Egyptian, they must find the Mujahadeen protecting him. To find the Mujahadeen, they must engage the tribes that inhabit Thunder Pass.
The talks with the tribes lead to a tragic incident that prompts an Afghan teen who previously befriended Burch in his first tour to now become his mortal enemy. The hunters have become the hunted.
McPadden, an ex-Army Ranger, did two tours in Afghanistan, and those experiences clearly shape his ominous tone. The Newts confront a landscape that’s majestic to view but sinister to navigate. They endure searing heat and bitter cold. Worse, their thinking becomes tribal: possessions, slights, vengeance take precedence over missions, service, honor. Shane reaches a crossroads as Burch becomes more animal than soldier: he knows Burch can keep him in the fight but wonders at what cost.
In this war, McPadden suggests, time is never an American asset.
