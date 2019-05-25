Reading can be quite an emotional experience for me. It often fills me with sadness and with joy, but few novels made me as angry as Devi S. Laskar’s début, “The Atlas of Reds and Blues.”
Based on the author’s experiences, the novel follows an American woman of Indian descent Laskar calls either “Mother” or, before her children were born and in a heartbreaking reference to a child’s doll, the “Real Thing.”
As “Atlas” opens, readers are aware that something is profoundly amiss. Mother is on the ground outside her home while police search inside, and it is soon apparent that she has been shot. The rest of the novel showcases Laskar’s attempt to make sense of something utterly senseless, and readers are shown fragments of Mother’s life leading up to this moment.
Laskar shows us the human impact of white privilege as she presents a character who has, throughout her life, come face to face with racism. A pattern soon emerges. In reaction to each of these microaggressions, Mother is silent, but over time, her anger builds. And though what provoked the police to both raid her home and shoot her is, for most of the novel, unclear, it is increasingly obvious that, at some point, Mother could no longer remain silent.
Laskar’s prose is quite poetic, and few novelists make as much use of the white space on the page as she does. In fact, as I was reading, I was forcibly reminded of Claudia Rankine’s book of poetry “Citizen: An American Lyric.” Though these works are of different genres, each has a similar appearance in terms of the way words are laid out on the page. And, like Rankine, whose work also tackles white privilege, Laskar is a writer whose words will infuriate readers, start a fire in their hearts, and make them wish they could single-handedly dismantle systemic oppression. And yet her rage is so eloquently presented that, even as you are fuming with her, you are marveling at her artistry.
It rarely happens that there is no consolation for readers to hold onto in the end, but that is the case for Laskar’s novel. She offers us no comfort, and “The Atlas of Reds and Blues” instead comes across as a plea to white America to be better.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.