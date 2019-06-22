On brisk fall mornings way back when in the Windy City, I would mount the Ogden bus cutting diagonally across town from my rented room on the near Northside to the southwest precincts; I was then in my early 20s and in fervent quest of—for lack of a better term—the great-god Experience.
More mundanely, I was headed for the Cook County Department of Welfare office, where I was a recent social caseworker hire. Glancing up from my copy of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Idiot,” I would mark the brick bungalows and tenements, unemployed people bunched on a corner, weedy lots and parks overrun on my ride back with kids frisking about—all a far cry from my Nebraska plains.
The flitting panoramas also signaled, “You are a stranger here, fellah,” all the more telling when I entered a throbbing office floor to be greeted from a fleet of desks with head nods and “Heys,” noting the rare white guy in their ranks.
On lunch-hour ambles, I would engage in cool debates with an office mate, Antwahn—he for the Modern Jazz Quartet, I for Dave Brubeck. We might be distracted by school integration turmoil over which he had some misgivings and I was curious. Otherwise, we dwelt in the land of Lawrence Welk’s a-one-a, a-two-a, and I-LIKE-IKE (or not). There were a few wake-up calls over The Lonely Crowd and The Organization Man, while sit-ins and civil rights marches were gathering steam on the horizon.
After the draft ended my sojourn, I tried to fathom Chicago’s soaring crime rates and seemingly out-of-control violence—not the place I thought I knew. Abiding only in memory, that ’50s epoch was stirred afresh when the pages of “An American Summer” set off a flurry of revelations.
There, the iceberg’s tip glimpsed through media reports expanded to include new breeds of embattled individuals who bore far darker and more troubling visions. For starters, the neighborhoods once seen through bus panes had in recent years been infected with contraband and undergone a wave of drug kingpin arrests, only to leave a vacuum partitioned into blocks by rival gangs ruthlessly defending their trade and turf. Call it capitalism run amok. This weekend’s tallies were 52 shootings (eight fatal), and two fatal stabbings, all deemed gang-related. There were ruthless rivalries, summary executions, revenges exacted, passersby caught in the crossfire. Eye witnesses refused to testify, and one officer is quoted off the record as seeing their point: Why land on the hit list?
While shocking statistics rivet our attention, they can’t plumb the volatile inner realms, say, of victims and perps whose roles may switch overnight. For that we need an on-site author who brings salutary blends of the journalist’s factual fidelity, the novelist’s narrative skills, the therapist’s empathy, and the adopted son’s perspective. Not only does he cover the crime scenes, he hobnobs with key players whose trust he gains by bonding over lunches, park benches, jail cells, funerals. Questioning, listening and telling their stories in an evenhanded style, he captures the elusive humanizing context.
