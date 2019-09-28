Many historians have portrayed Gen. George C. Marshall, Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson and foreign policy adviser Harry Lloyd Hopkins as the most influential people in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inner circle. However, in his book “The Second Most Powerful Man in the World,” author Phillip Payson O’Brien makes the point that it was, in fact, Adm. William D. Leahy who wielded the most influence with Roosevelt.
O’Brien begins his excellent argument by describing the time Leahy and Roosevelt first met. In 1913, Leahy was a young lieutenant commander who, when certain people left, became the director of personnel for the Navy, an admiral’s position. Roosevelt was the assistant secretary of the Navy with specific interests in personnel. They quickly became close friends. This friendship would continue to grow and prosper throughout their time together as a deep respect for one another developed.
After Roosevelt became president and Nazi Germany started invading countries in Europe, Roosevelt made Leahy the ambassador to Vichy France with the promise that if the United States was drawn into the war, the president had a more important position for Leahy. When the U.S. entered WWII, the president made Leahy the first presidential chief of staff.
The author shows how, in this role, Leahy had many private meetings with the president and was able to influence the strategic decisions being made. As a result, Leahy was given the added responsibility of serving as the first chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
Through a wide array of primary sources, the author captures the importance of Leahy’s unfettered access to the president, which other cabinet members did not enjoy. There were private meetings and trips to Hyde Park, the Roosevelt homestead in New York, that Leahy was able to attend that helped influence the strategic development of World War II. The author also shows the influence Leahy had over the members of the joint chiefs by having direct access to the president, as well as his strong, quiet personality.
In this masterful biography, the author has captured the essence and importance of Leahy to Roosevelt and the execution of the strategy that was formulated as the United States executed the defeat of Japan and Nazi Germany during WWII.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.