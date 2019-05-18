“Lost Roses” is another winner for author Mary Hall Kelly, author of the wildly popular “Lilac Girls.” The settings and periods are totally different. This one takes place in the United States, St. Petersburg, Russia and Paris, before World War I, as Germany is gaining power, and during the Bolshevik Revolution. The time frame is 1914 to 1940. But there is one strong link between the two books: Eliza Ferriday. Fans of “Lilac Girls” will fondly remember her daughter, Caroline, as a woman who worked tirelessly to assist a group of concentration camp survivors. Both characters are based on real people.
Eliza is one of three strong and courageous women caught in the midst of the horror and uncertainty of the revolution. Eliza, a member of an influential New York family, befriends Sofya Streshnayva, an aristocrat and cousin of the Romanov family, years ago in Paris. Sofya and her family support the Tzar and, against Eliza’s advice, remain in Russia instead of escaping to America with her. It is a mistake she will pay dearly for.
Varinka is a peasant girl who works in Sofya’s home. She and her mother are under the control of a dangerous man involved in the uprising. She also faces moral dilemmas and makes some bad decisions.
Like her previous novel, “Lost Roses” is a compelling read, well-researched and well-written. It also follows the path of revealing a part of world history that many know little about, bringing it to life with three-dimensional characters whom you will come to truly care for, or dislike intensely. They truly show that whether you were a peasant or an aristocrat in Russia at that time, you were in constant danger. Both sides committed atrocious acts against humanity.
Much as her daughter worked so hard to aid women, Eliza does everything she can to locate and assist Sofya, who is frantic to locate her young son. Varinka tries desperately to get her mother and herself away from their captor. All this is taking place with the backdrop of the Russian Revolution and the threat of Germany.
This is a perfect example of why I love good historical fiction. It puts the reader right into the scene, bringing it all to life, good and bad, joy and sorrow.