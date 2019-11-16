Singer Kate Bush has a song titled “Wow” and the chorus is: “Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, unbelievable.” It is unlikely that the song was written about “The Innocents” by Michael Crummey (namely because Kate wrote the song more than 40 years before the book, and Crummey was 13 at the time of song’s release) but that chorus was ringing in my head after finishing “The Innocents.”
Before you rush off to the library or Amazon to get this book, I do need to qualify that some of the subject matter is not what every reader might be looking for. There are some passages that are as harsh and difficult as the Canadian landscape that Crummey captures so elegantly. This is not a story for summer poolside reading by any stretch. It is, however, the kind of story that will stay etched in a reader’s memory.
Evered and Ada are living on a tucked away cove in Newfoundland with their parents in the late 1700s, making their lives off the currents of the ocean and the seasons. The book opens with their mother giving birth to a baby sister, but the sister is soon carried away by illness, which subsequently claims both their mother and father. Evered and Ada, not even teenagers, are left to fend for themselves and carry on with a lifestyle that they are too young to even have learned. The nearest town is miles by boat and their only contact with the outside world is a ship that arrives twice a year to trade rations and supplies for cod that they have fished from the sea.
“She wasn’t far off his height but thin as the rames, still a child in every respect but for her hands which had been put to adult work years since and looked like the asperous hands of a crone. She clutched a doll she’d made of rags for their baby sister and clung to now as a relic of a blessed time irrevocably lost.”
The story is far more compelling than my meager summary conveys, and much of that is due to the imagery and sense of place that Crummey conjures so evocatively.
“Two youngsters on a raw stretch of coastline among the pitiful wrack of human enterprise. The land at their backs and the land east and west all but empty and only the dead in the firmament above for company.”
The flow of great literature out of Canada has been prolific in recent years (Margaret Atwood, Alice Munro, Emma Hooper’s “Our Homesick Songs”). “The Innocents” further burnishes the literary reputation of the Great White North. In a word: Wow.
