Dangers of artificial intelligence and an overreliance on drugs are familiar tropes in young adult science fiction.
But the pair of 18-year-old twin sisters, Elizabeth (El) and Chloe (Clo), who share a unique language and are handy with weapons, add a fresh take to this genre. Their secret dialogue helps them out of several scrapes and prevents them from catching a word virus that infects anyone who hears it, including their younger brother.
Also refreshing is how these girls survive—without the author resorting to gender stereotypes. True, one sister is boy-crazy, and they indulge in a post-apocalyptic shopping spree in a deserted mall. But on the whole, the sisters are resourceful and do not wait to be saved; instead, they kick butt without apology.
The novel opens with the twins, their brother and mother, all who have escaped San Francisco before the AI takes over, living in seclusion in northern California. They live primitively and without outside human interaction for 10 years.
Then Santa Claus comes walking up to their camp, with a bag of presents for the children.
Almost falling for the ruse, the family quickly dispatches the “tik-tok,” a mechanized robot created to look human. Robots have been designed to find outliers and dope them on the “Sap,” a drug that creates an immediate dependence and impairs thinking and movement.
Almost all humans now are living on the Sap while AI runs the city. Those who are addicted congregate in Sap dispensers, buildings that resemble luxury hospitals.
The twins’ mother was once a scientist who helped create the AI, which is why she ventures back into the city alone on reconnaissance.
The siblings disobey their mother’s order of staying hidden and strike out for the city, as well, encountering monstrous tik-toks, hovercrafts and a ghostly figure they dub the “Crying Man,” all of which figure into the upcoming war.
The action is sprinkled with humorous mishaps, giving readers time to breathe before the next harrowing incident. The novel builds to an epic battle, wild in its scope and imaginative elements, which doesn’t disappoint.
The ending, however, does not provide complete closure, as the book is part one in a trilogy.
J.K. Rowling and Suzanne Collins recently changed the landscape of young adult fiction. My guess is M.F. Gibson will join their ranks.
