I have always enjoyed writing for The Free Lance–Star, but reviewing books has never felt as important as it does today, having just finished Isha Sesay’s stunning piece of narrative nonfiction, “Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram.”
Along with parts of her own story “Beneath the Tamarind Tree” tells readers about the lives of four unforgettable girls, Priscilla, Mary, Saa, and Dorcas, all of whom were kidnapped from their school in Chibok, Nigeria, by the Islamic militant group Boko Haram in 2014. On that day, Boko Haram, an extremist group opposed to western education, kidnapped more than 200 girls. In this, the first in-depth account of the event and its aftermath, Sesay draws an intimate portrait of these four girls as they move toward four very different fates.
Sesay describes this story as one about courage and family, but it is also about sisterhood, faith, both that which is lost and that which remains intact, survival and privilege.
As the story unfolds, readers become increasingly aware of the girls’ bravery, tenacity, resourcefulness, and, most of all, their humanity. As we become ever more invested in their fates, Sesay’s book is guaranteed to provoke strong emotions as we watch the girls continue to fight to maintain their selfhood amid extreme hardship.
Though Sesay depicts the girls with the humanity and compassion they deserve, her gaze often widens to consider both the Nigerian government’s response and the way the story is treated on the international stage. She often offers a scathing critique of race, class and gender privilege, maintaining that these modes of systemic oppression contribute to the continued plight of these schoolgirls.
There are many glowing adjectives I would ordinarily use to describe this book: fast-paced, beautiful, heartbreaking and inspiring, but none of these feel appropriate given that these events are true and, at the time of Sesay’s writing, more than 100 girls were still in captivity. It is clear, however, that Sesay, who was invested from the very beginning, feels keenly the importance of not allowing people to forget the plight of these girls in the face of other difficulties. Instead, she addresses her desire to keep the story alive, and
I would like to say that, for me at least, she succeeded.
