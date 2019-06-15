Please indulge me a moment in salvaging a long-ago memory. I’m a teen being driven along with other kids by the pioneer Italian priest, Father Bosetti, up to his boys’ camp in the Rockies.
Locally renowned for establishing the cathedral choir and the Denver Grand Opera Company, he regaled us en route with anecdotes from his Alpine guide past and stock of riddles. One of them challenged us to name our fellow humans’ most excelling genius. Of course, we were too unschooled to propose Leonardo da Vinci. Most likely, we would have listened to Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” and seen prints of the Last Supper. But the priest’s gambit whiled away the looping miles as we gained altitude, along with perspectives on Leonardo’s art, his hydraulic-canal designs, his probing the mysteries of flight, all pivoting on his spectacular Versatility—the hallmark of his singular genius.
If biographer Walter Isaacson had been along that day, he would likely have nodded, “No question,” adding, “You’ll find my study confirms that assessment.” And no question, the versatility roll-call is mind boggling. Google cites his excelling as an engineer, painter, sculptor, town planner, scientist, inventor of flying machines. Isaacson’s exhaustive account draws on “thousands of pages of Leonardo’s astonishing notebooks” along with “new discoveries about his life and work” in a “narrative that connects his art to his science.”
Although first published in 2017, with a paperback version released last fall, now is as good a time as any to pick up this latest account of the artist’s life, as May 2 marked the 500-year anniversary of da Vinci’s death. He died of a stroke at 67 while on a project in the Loire Valley. Exhibitions are spread throughout Europe, most notably the renovation of his Last Supper in Milan. Stateside, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is presenting a major show through August. Meanwhile, read about Leonardo’s life and its manifold fruits to grasp the incredible range of his inquisitive mind and creative endeavors.
