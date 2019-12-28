It’s October 1961. In a secret city known as Arzamis–16, deep in the forests of central Russia, all of the most brilliant Russian scientists are working on the deadliest nuclear device—RDS–220. Then, one scientist turns up dead from Thallium poisoning.
Maj. Alexander Vasin of the post–Stalin-era KGB has been sent from Moscow to Arzamis–16 to investigate the death. So begins the novel, which revolves around the true events of the final 10 days before the last atmospheric testing of a nuclear device.
Author Owen Matthews has used his vast knowledge of Soviet internal power and the KGB to weave an intriguing tale of power, deceit and internal struggles. The story centers on Vasin as he is sent to investigate the death of the scientist who is the son of a very influential Russian scientist. The major runs headlong into the protection of Arzamis–16 and the project that everyone there is working on. The influential people working on the device have already done their own investigation, and they are satisfied it is complete. However, the major discovers glaring discrepancies.
Throughout the novel, Vasin must navigate cover-ups, put his trust in people who may have something to hide, and overcome his own personal shortcomings to get to the truth behind the scientist’s killing. The plot to cover up the death is intricate, and the major encounters deep secrets and much surveillance as the he tries to solve the mystery. When it is finally solved and the nuclear project is finally tested, the true story is revealed, with near-catastrophic results.
This historical novel was a real page-turner with an excellent plot that shows the stark reality of the dangers present during the Cold War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.