When “Miami Vice” débuted Sept. 16, 1984, television viewers were spellbound. Glitzy and gritty, stylish and sordid, the show portrayed the symbiotic toxicity of South Florida and drugs.
Richmonder Jon Sealy revisits the setting and the era—and nails both—with intelligence and intensity in “The Edge of America,” a worthy successor to his début novel, 2014’s “The Whiskey Baron.”
Sealy grabs the reader from the first sentence—“Before the $3 million went missing, before the bombing, before the manhunt that shut Miami down in late April 1984, Bobby West and the woman who was not his wife stood naked together in the shower”—and never relaxes his grip.
West, the chief financial officer of a holding company that’s a front for the CIA, has made decisions that have placed the firm in distress. Seeking a remedy, he accepts a deal from a gangster to facilitate the importation of heroin from Asia.
But when West’s 17-year-old daughter, Holly, persuades her 20-year-old friend Keith Sorrells to help her steal cash from her dad’s house and flee, trouble ensues. The CIA fumes, chaos reigns, blood flows—and the politics and economics of the decade suffuse the novel.
Along the way, all while raising the temperature of his tale, Sealy offers penetrating and pertinent thoughts on life in America:
“The U.S. is a tossed salad. Everyone clinging to their identities and squabbling over turf.”
And life in general:
“Such is the tragedy of this world: The young had all the talents but no perspective, and the old had all the vision without the ability.”
An adroit storyteller whose plotline captivates, whose characters are created with care and whose inventive prose delights, Sealy paints a vivid and chilling portrait of greed, corruption, betrayal and violence.
Sleek and steely, “The Edge of America” spins a yarn that’s darker, dirtier and deeper than what you might remember from “Miami Vice.” Savor this thriller, which transcends convention, embraces originality and radiates literary excellence.
