Talking animals such as Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit or E.B. White’s Charlotte the spider and Wilbur the pig often play leading roles in classic children’s literature.
But for anthropomorphic diversity, who can match the unlikely but famous foursome of Mr. Toad, Mr. Badger, Mole and Rat of “The Wind in the Willows”?
The beloved novel was first published in 1908. Although he wrote numerous essays and stories, it was the only full-length fiction by Kenneth Grahame, whose life Matthew Dennison examines in his brief but astute “The Man in the Willows.”
Born in Scotland in 1858 to an alcoholic father and a mother who would die when he was 5, Grahame suffered a childhood marked by “rudderless trauma,” Dennison writes, which led him to develop a rich inner life and a penchant for solitude.
He and his three siblings were sent to England to their emotionally chilly maternal grandmother; their financial affairs were tended by a rigidly Calvinistic paternal uncle who would later thwart Grahame’s wish for a university education. When a position opened, Grahame started a career at the Bank of England and, after engaging with various London literary circles, began writing.
In 1899, he wed Elspeth Thomson in a mesalliance that produced one child, Alastair, born in 1900 and blind in one eye. “The Wind in the Willows” began as stories Grahame told to his sickly young son. Having left a lasting legacy in “The Wind in the Willows,” the author died in 1932.
Unlike a lengthy biography that mimics a stately minuet, “The Man in the Willows” more closely resembles a sprightly jig, enriched by Dennison’s keen eye for telling but not interminable details.
He also excels as a prose stylist, one who never permits his polished British eloquence to overwhelm his narrative, but one who writes with perception, as when he calls Grahame’s novel a book that “appeals to the instinctive conservatism of small children who hanker to preserve their particular worlds intact.”
Deftly distilling information from his research, Dennison tells Grahame’s story with profound sympathy but stringent honesty. In doing so, he portrays a man who, though acquainted with sorrow, nevertheless brought joy to millions through his imagination, his love of nature and his reverence for pastoral life.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.