Coming in at just under 500 pages, Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor’s second novel, “The Dragonfly Sea,” is a doorstopper. I am not usually enamored with big books, but Owuor has managed a stunning feat. She has created a novel which is slow to develop but never boring, and she tells a story you will love with your whole heart.
The story follows Ayaana, a resident of Pate Island, which is located off the coast of Kenya. Pate is a place where many types of people converge, and when the novel opens, Ayaana is a small child watching the boats come home.
It soon becomes clear that since her mother, Munira, gave birth to Ayaana out of wedlock, she has never known her father, and the two of them are objects of derision and scorn for most. Yet, Ayaana still inspires parental love from one man, Muhidin, who has returned to Pate after many years away.
Ayaana, yearning for a father, soon chooses him as her parent, and the first portion of the novel tells the story of their relationship, along with the stories of the many people, good and bad, who come to Pate by the tides.
As Ayaana grows, it is a clear that the island, which seems in some ways like an idyll, can also be dangerous. She is exposed to the threat of religious extremism, and readers should also be warned that sexual assault is a key aspect of the plot.
Despite Pate’s many dangers, however, Ayaana soon comes of age and, through a complex series of events, leaves to pursue higher education in China. From here, Ayaana embarks on a personal and cultural odyssey.
Peopled by characters readers will love and sometimes fear, “The Dragonfly Sea” is, at its core, the story of a young woman trying to find her place in the world amidst personal turmoil and the political upheaval of the present moment.
The sea, as the title suggests, plays quite a large role in this novel, and the changing tides serve as an apt metaphor to describe the ways in which Ayaana, and by extension, all of us, are swept along by history and must learn to make our own choices. Though the prose may seem dense to some, Owour’s compelling narrative is a beautiful exploration of love and fate.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.