Dr. Ian Grey, a renowned but eccentric biologist, has perished after depositing his clothes on the shore of an island off the Gulf Coast.
Following a series of professional humiliations, he had joined an island colony of renegade scientists where he could resume his researches with impunity.
Called the Returnables, the members are pursuing a hypothesis of evolution-in-reversal: no longer progressive, it’s retrogressing to former stages. Central to their project of Return are the nesting bufflehead sea ducks. The smallest one of which has shed its down and seems also to have canceled nature’s survival scripting in favor of a more passive, dreamy and apparently meditative mode. Readers may detect a blatant anthropomorphism at play here but needn’t buy into a wacky-quacky premise to tag along for the ride.
The plot of C.J. Hauser’s “Family of Origin” primarily concerns questions over Ian’s death. Was it accidental? Suicidal? This is the driving force for two of his grown children, Elsa and Nolan, half siblings from Ian’s marriages. Both are single, both parted company after more intimate liaisons and familial upheavals, both carry guilt in their emotional backpacks. Elsa, six years Nolan’s senior, has die-hard feelings of a displaced childhood. She fears her angry outbursts over withheld parental secrets have warped all their lives. Nolan frets that he had disappointed his dad and fostered paternal disillusion over evolution as a progressive force.
Nolan overcomes the sibling estrangement by cajoling Elsa to join him for closure at their dad’s village. Their search for the import of his death translates into their own quests for self-identity. They soon become their own quirky versions of Returnables as the narrative switches back and forth in time and we see they can’t go forward until they go back. Will they evolve beyond their own troubled histories and enter a freer present? Readers will likely find their journey provocative in its offbeat take on our contemporary turmoil over questions of change. Are our lives advancing or are we revisiting issues we thought had been resolved?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.