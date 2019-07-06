My appreciation for a book such as “The Big Book of Classic Fantasy” derives largely from one person and if you will indulge me, I’d like to express my appreciation for that individual couched in the review of this invaluable collection of works.
Dr. Don Glover was my adviser when I was a student at Mary Washington College and to present him as an icon on campus would be an understatement. When I arrived on campus, he had already been leading Socratic dialogues on literary texts for decades, but one class that proved especially memorable was on fantasy and science fiction. Glover’s curriculum went beyond the traditional C.S. Lewis and Tolkien staples (he wrote a book on C.S. Lewis which is still available on Amazon) and offered up Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Russell Hoban, Ursula Leguin and Richard Brautigan. Oh, to be back in that classroom just one more time.
Glover would perch on the front of the desk with a twinkle in his eye and conduct lectures and proffer insights that would have made Gandalf sit up and take notes. To learn at his feet was the quintessential college experience. It was an experience that I cherish to this day, so when I encounter a text such as “The Big Book of Classic Fantasy” it brings back a flood of fond memories.
The editors of this vast collection certainly subscribe to the same theory as Dr. Glover in presenting varied and textured examples of fantasy in literature that readers and students may not have been exposed to previously. Yes, there is a brilliant short story from Tolkien, but there are 89 other authors and works collected within. There are familiar names such as Nabokov and Louisa May Alcott and the occasional familiar work (Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis”) but most of the collection features works that are not well known or considered part of the fantasy cannon.
Some of you are now wondering if this reviewer read every one of the 90 stories contained in “The Big Book of Classic Fantasy” and the answer is most assuredly “no.” But even the editors in their introduction present this book as an offering to be picked up and perused, read at leisure and not in one prolonged Bataan death march sitting. For fantasy, in all its forms and splendor, is foremost to be enjoyed.
At the end of the musical “Camelot,” King Arthur reflects on humankind and opines that we are all merely drops in a great ocean, but insists that some of those drops do sparkle. Dr. Glover sparkled.