Fans of creative and funny fantasy fiction have been gifted for the summer of 2019with the second installment from the Tales of Pell, “No Country for Old Gnomes.”
Of course, there is no need to wait for the pool or beach season to crack open the latest collaboration from Delilah S. Dawson and Kevin Hearne, but this level of whimsy seems perfectly bathing-suited for the sun and surf. (Apologies for the pun, but the cover statement for “No Country for Old Gnomes” is “Go big or go gnome.” It’s infectious.)
“No Country for Old Gnomes” picks up after the events of the first Tale of Pell, “Kill The Farm Boy,” and though a reader may benefit from some familiarity with the original book, generally a passing knowledge of Tolkien, “The Princess Bride” or the Dungeons and Dragons’ “Monster Manual” (volume 1 only) should suffice for utmost enjoyment. All the characters are new in “No Country for Old Gnomes,” with a few cameo appearances by old favorites who first appeared in print less than a year ago.
All is not Pell in the world. The halflings (which are hobbits to you and me, but using that term runs the risk of litigation) have coexisted with the gnomes for ages, but are now systematically firebombing gnome homes with the express written intent of killing off gnomes. Survivors are forced into a mass exodus to a neighboring town of humans who no longer have room for all the immigrants and are forced to house them in a Ping–Pong compound.
Two plucky young gnomes, with tailored cardigans, want to save their kind from the pyrotechnics of the halflings and set off on a quest to alert the great King Gustave (a talking goat turned king in the original book). They are eventually joined by a dwarf, a halfling, a gryphon, an ovitaur (half woman, half sheep) and an automaton that the ovitaur is dedicated to guarding and protecting. Hilarity, with the occasional bludgeoning of innocent gnomes and less innocent halflings, ensues.
After two books, it is apparent that The Tales of Pell is a labor of love for the authors because, well, any other explanation would open troublesome possibilities. (Blink twice if your agent lost a bet while drinking mead at a renaissance fair.) The questors meet characters from classic fantasy stories, but the names have been changed to protect the innocent or, more likely, to protect the authors and publishers from “hobbit” copyright infringements. And hopefully the authors are able to soldier on unlitigated, because a world without another Tale of Pell would be a Tale of Hell.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.