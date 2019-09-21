According to Wikipedia, I am the only person residing within the continental United States who has not read Karen Russell’s novel “Swamplandia!”.(My book page editor claims she has not read it, either, but I think she was just saying that to make me feel better about this substantial gap in my reading history.)
I do not have any readily available explanations as to how I missed “Swamplandia!” and the surrounding hype it generated in 2011, unless I was in a coma or my mother-in-law did not renew my subscription to The New Yorker, and I’m certainly not going to lay this at the feet of my mother-in-law, so I’m going with a coma.
“Swamplandia!” and a number of short stories that preceded its release established Karen Russell as one of the best young American writers of her generation. And that reputation is going to be burnished by her most recent collection of short stories, “Orange World.” With further appreciation to my mother-in-law, who continues to get me The New Yorker each year for Christmas, I had read a number of these stories previously. So, if you are a subscriber to The New Yorker or have a generous mother-in-law, then you may not find a need to read “Orange World,” but if you are looking for an introduction to Russell’s short fiction, you will find the stories in “Orange World” memorable and affecting.
I will offer one caution for reading her story “Bog Girl—A Romance”: Do not do a Google search of bog people images before or during the reading of this particular story. Russell’s stories tend to contain elements of the surreal or other worldly, so with a little background on Russell, you may not find it bizarre that a 15-year old boy falls in love with a girl, uncovered while they are cutting peat from a bog, who has been dead for 2,000 years. As one who was once a 15-year old boy, I recognize that love and being lovelorn can lead to varied attractions and relationships, but if you Google an image of a bog person, then you are taking a great leap at suspending your disbelief in this story. Of course, “Bog Girl—A Romance” will soon be anthologized, because the symbolism and dissolution of the boy and girl relationship is the thing that lit survey classes are made for. Plus, Russell writes beautifully and can make you laugh out loud while reading about 2,000-year-old dead girls.
“The girl’s boyfriend was a twenty-six-year old cocaine dealer. Prior to the Bog Girl’s arrival on the scene, everyone had found his age very impressive.”
Karen Russell’s arrival on the literary scene has been equally impressive.
