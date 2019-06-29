On first reading the synopsis of Mark Haddon’s new novel, “The Porpoise,” I was a little worried that Haddon, author of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” was simply riding on Margaret Atwood’s sizable coattails, but “The Porpoise” proves to be an entirely different—and utterly original—sort of animal.
In brief, this novel retells the legend of Antiochus, a story that has been retold again and again throughout the ages, but perhaps most famously by Shakespeare and his collaborator, George Wilkins. Haddon puts a contemporary spin on the story and splits it into three timelines.
One timeline, set in the present day, follows a man called Philippe and his daughter, Angelica. Angelica’s mother, Maja, dies in a plane crash, but a doctor who arrives on the scene saves Angelica, who has not yet been born. In response, Philippe worries constantly about harm coming to his daughter. As she grows, his overprotectiveness morphs into something more abusive and sinister as he begins to have sexual relations with her.
Time then collapses in the style of a Jeannette Winterson novel, and Haddon moves readers back in time to what one assumes is the Classical Period. This timeline is the one that gets the most attention, and for most of the novel, we follow three characters, Pericles of Tyre, his wife, Chloë, and their daughter, Marina. Through a series of bizarre, but within the context of the novel, entirely believable circumstances, the three are separated and all, at times, face great peril. Haddon follows each of their respective journeys.
Yet Haddon also takes us to Jacobean England, where Willian Shakespeare’s collaborator on their own Antiochus retelling has died. Shakespeare, already dead at this point, appears as a ghost and takes Wilkins to his fate in the afterlife.
Told in very clear and precise prose and rich with period details, Haddon’s new novel evokes some of the most well-known postmodern writers. His novel echoes the likes of Angela Carter and Salman Rushdie. And he uses this timeless take to pose important questions about feminine agency and shows the extremes that women must sometimes go through to assert their independence and claim their identities within patriarchal systems.
Haddon’s thrilling novel, though mostly set in the past, has devastating contemporary implications and illuminates the present moment.