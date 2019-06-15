“The old woman fills her lungs with the crisp autumn air, throws open her arms and exhales a perfect top C. … The woman thrusts her hands into the pockets of her well-worn tweed coat, remembering with a smile a scarlet silk gown she wore in another life many years ago. Almost the same shade as the scuffed red shoes she is wearing now.”
This is how June Hogan begins “The Wisdom of Sally Red Shoes.” This is Sally, a person many of the villagers look upon as insignificant, better left alone and ignored—but this is not how her friends see her. Yes, she sings opera in the local cemetery and feeds bread to the crows there and is definitely a bit out of touch with reality (with a tendency to profanity), but more important is the sage advice she dispenses to those who take the time to know her.
This is a book about grief, guilt, regret and loneliness. However, it’s more about love, friendship and the innate goodness of people. Do not think this is too depressing to read—you will finish this book having shed a few tears and laughed out loud, but also with a wonderful sense of hope and appreciation for friendships.
The two main characters are women who appear to have no connection. Masha, a counselor, is still grieving 12 years after her young son drowned. She spends time at the local pool, trying to understand what her son experienced and wandering with her dog, Hazium, through the village cemetery. She has brought to life the lives of those buried there, creating wonderful backstories for them, hoping she can soon give tours. She has a delightful habit of tossing in words of the day (with definition provided) as she visits all her “friends” at their gravesite—“He bounds off like a catawampus (word of the day—something very fierce) in pursuit of some fat pigeons.”
Then, there is Alice, the single mother of 13-year-old Mattie. Alice is so overprotective of her son that she can’t even bring herself to tell him she is battling cancer.
Trust me, the writing is brilliant, the grief and sadness are dealt with beautifully and balanced with wonderful humor. You will adore the supporting cast of characters as much as those I’ve mentioned. Hogan is a gifted author who has created a charming world that will make you cry, laugh and come out of feeling uplifted and optimistic.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor at The Free Lance–Star.