Sita Kaur Shergill emigrated from India to England, was widowed when her daughters were still young and was determined that they be raised as traditional Indian girls. She is the driving force behind “The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters” by Balli Kaur Jaswal, an engaging and enlightening read. I am very fond of good novels that delve deeply into cultural traditions of other countries, and this is a beautiful example of just such a book.
Aware of her impending death, she leaves the girls with a letter detailing her dying wish that they take her ashes on a pilgrimage to India to see and do all the things she herself wanted to do, then scattering them in the Ganges River in Delhi.
The daughters, born and raised in England and not particularly close, are stunned by this request. Rajni, the eldest, a school principal who likes everything to be well organized and orderly, steps in to take over the arrangements as her home life is fracturing.
Jezmeen is an actress struggling to hold on to a job hosting a reality show. She is the most unconventional and creative of the sisters. Shirina, the youngest, always felt as if she lived in the shadows of her sisters, even though she was the one most eager to please. She has married a man she met online and lives in Australia with him and his very demanding mother.
As you can probably tell, the trip has its ups and downs for the sisters, but not for the reader. They struggle to get to know each other again, working through frequent confrontations as they make their way through a country only Ranji has ever seen before, and she was only a child then.
Jaswal’s prose is engaging, evoking a range of emotions from this reader, from tears to chuckles. She paints a wonderfully descriptive picture of modern India from the perspective of each sister, showing the good and the bad. Some of the traditions are very appealing, others rather disturbing, especially the misogyny and sexism which still exist and the legality of aborting a baby just because it is a girl.
This is a very well-written exploration of family dynamics, especially among the sisters, and a heartwarming story of how they find their way back to each other and find balance in their own lives.
I highly recommend it.
