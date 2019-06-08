They say big things come in small packages. Award-winning author Dave Eggers proves as much with “The Parade,” a soulful and astonishing addition to his impressive list of literary accomplishments.
Set in an undisclosed location, and against a backdrop of human suffering, we follow the path of two foreign contractors tasked by the government to finish paving a highway; a project that will unite the war-torn state, usher its people into the 21st century and culminate in a parade.
The assignment, while critical to advancing the civilization, isn’t without its challenges. Throughout the journey, the nameless protagonists are forced to navigate the realities of a suffering population, as well as their differences in discipline and age-defining ambitions, all while dodging the curious and dangerous inhabitants of a land lost in time.
More than a book, “The Parade” is an awesome reflection of the human condition and a testament to how, while separated by our differences, we are united by the desire to belong and be fulfilled. If this is your first foray into the Eggers experience, “The Parade” is the perfect invitation.
Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.