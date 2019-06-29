The establishment of the Vichy government during the second World War has long been seen as a controversial period for France. After capitulating to German troops, the French government dissolved and reached an armistice with the invading country, agreeing to a separate peace at the cost of its own independence. The government would reform under a pro-German regime led by WWI hero Philippe Pétain.
Although many French citizens—desperate to avoid a traumatic event that would involve them in another horrendous European conflict—were appeased by this arrangement, others were shocked by this attitude of conciliation.
Lynne Olson, in her biographical novel “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War,” recounts the story of Marie–Madeleine Fourcade, a charismatic Parisian woman who led an intelligence network bent on liberating France from foreign rule and restoring the country to its former independence and prestige.
Born with a fierce independent streak, Fourcade rose to the challenges of leading an espionage ring with leonine determination. Handling the daily bureaucratic demands of the position, she consistently concerned herself with the safety of her network and her colleagues, no small feat considering her agency became the largest one in France, numbering several thousand individuals.
Fourcade worked with the famous British foreign intelligence department, known as MI6, to not only pass along critical information such as troop counts and naval deployments, but also to secure supplies, equipment and currency. Known by her code name as the “Hedgehog,” she would devote herself to her efforts, sending her own children to neutral Switzerland in order to protect them while continuing to lead her network, known as Alliance.
The intelligence provided by Fourcade’s network proved to be vital during WWII. Spending countless hours coding messages to be delivered to MI6, she and her organization provided information that helped to prevent several attempts of the razing of London, as well as help plan the liberation of France with Allied troops landing on the beaches of Normandy.
A tribute to this remarkable woman, this biography recounts the spirit of liberation and freedom in her and Alliance, which helped overthrow the shackles of German oppression.