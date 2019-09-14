Hamish Brewer is a school whisperer.
That may sound contrived and unrealistic since schools are not sentient beings, but Brewer already has one of the coolest nicknames for an educator ever—The Tattooed Skateboarding Principal. And Brewer would argue, and does so convincingly in “Relentless,” that schools are not made up of bricks and mortar but rather of the people within. For Brewer, education is about relationships and he has the career highlights to prove it.
Since moving to Stafford County and becoming a principal, Brewer has taken two Prince William County Title 1 schools to heights that many educators viewed as impossible and, truthfully, as not really worth the time or effort. What Brewer espouses in “Relentless” is all about time and effort in building relationships and that time and effort must come from every member of the staff, top to bottom.
(We interrupt this book review to address the elephant in the room—teachers who may be reading these words and arguing that they already put in time and effort beyond contractual obligations with very little recognition or compensation. Please understand that Brewer is your biggest supporter. He is quick to share accolades with his staff and the book is interspersed with numerous testimonials from teachers and colleagues who credit Brewer with changing how they viewed education and how he has created a culture where teaching is restored to its rightful place of societal importance. Now getting local governments to pony up the funds for increased teacher salaries, however, may even be beyond the miracle work of Brewer.)
Brewer’s path to Stafford and education could be described as improbable. He was born and raised in New Zealand and was not a stellar student by his own admission. He was aimless but realistic enough to recognize that a career in skateboarding or rugby was not going to pay the bills. He happened to be sitting in the office of a guidance counselor when, fortuitously, the fax machine rang and an application for a teaching college in New Zealand magically appeared. Having been browbeaten by the counselor for not having a future path mapped out, Brewer told her he wanted that application. Whether or not it was to simply end the browbeating, that application and the acceptance to teaching college set Brewer on a path that has impacted and changed thousands of lives.
“Relentless” captures Brewer’s early life and rise to skateboarding principal stardom with assorted stops along the way (he was once a volunteer for the Stafford County fire department). Brewer is modest and humble in his presentation, but a principal who skateboards through school halls with a Kiwi accent is the stuff of Hollywood.
