I’ve been in a bit of a reading rut to start 2019. Not reading as much as I should be and the books I have started were not penetrating this reading malaise. Traditionally, this is the point where I pull old books off the shelves and reread my favorite novels, but that practice does not serve the needs of the book page and leaves me feeling a tad selfish.
Enter Peter Heller’s “The River” to save the day. The smoldering embers of my fondness for reading took light in Heller’s pages and prose, and my faith in storytelling was renewed.
Heller holds a special place in my book reviewer heart because, many years ago, a writer was compiling assorted information and reviews for an academic book on Heller’s work. The publisher asked for permission to use an excerpt from my review of Heller’s modern masterpiece, “The Dog Stars.” I had to sign away my rights, but figured it was a small gesture to convey the gratitude I held toward Heller and “The Dog Stars.”
So any reader familiar with “The Dog Stars” will recognize that, with Heller, there is darkness and sadness in the world. When two best friends, Jack and Wynn, set out on a canoe trip on the Maskwa River in northern Canada, there is a hope that the world can spare these two young men before their adult lives have fully begun. But within a few pages of opening of “The River,” the friends discover that there is a massive forest fire burning within miles of the Maskwa. The only way out of the inferno that is about to consume the Canadian wilderness is to paddle on, since they are days away from the nearest town and have no way to communicate with the modern world for an emergency pick up off the river.
Jack and Wynn are happy, though, to be in the wild and in one another’s company. Where some college students might set off to backpack around Europe, these friends much prefer the stillness and beauty of the remote wilderness. And despite the fire’s impending threat, they are both skilled outdoorsmen and possess the invincibility and altruism of 20-year-olds. It is their altruism that further imperils their trip when they witness a quarrel between a husband and wife in a clearing along the banks of the Maskwa.
It is a rare literary feat when an author is able to marry plot and prose with the soaring majesty that Heller achieves in “The River.” For Heller, this grandeur is becoming commonplace. Thankfully.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania.