At the center of Ohio University’s lovely old College Green stands Cutler Hall, the oldest academic building in the Northwest Territory.
Named for Manasseh Cutler, it honors the man who persuaded Congress to adopt the ordinance that created the territory and the subject—with four other seminal figures—of historian David McCullough’s “The Pioneers.”
The 1787 ordinance—from which was carved Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin—guaranteed freedom of religion, encouraged public education and prohibited slavery. It led to the westward expansion of America and the territory’s first planned settlement: Marietta, Ohio.
McCullough—a winner of Pulitzer prizes for his biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams—tells this story through the achievements of Cutler; Rufus Putnam, who led the first expedition to what would become Marietta; Cutler’s eldest son, Ephraim; carpenter Joseph Barker and physician Samuel Hildreth.
Manasseh Cutler, McCullough writes, “was endowed with boundless intellectual curiosity.” Putnam and Ephraim Cutler helped save the slavery prohibition when the Ohio legislature came within one vote of overturning it. Barker’s interests were not confined to carpentry, nor Hildreth’s to medicine. All five possessed numerous talents and made contributions.
McCullough fills this account of the rigors and rewards of pioneer life with the enlightening and gritty details—and the brio—that have distinguished his work for more than a half century and through a dozen books. His decision to spotlight people whose names now seem obscure validates his judgment that history can best be told through the lives of those who shaped it.
He also exhibits his deep understanding of American values; he writes that “the great Northwest Ordinance of 1787 stands alongside the Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence as a bold assertion of the rights of the individual.”
A storyteller whose joy in his craft delivers pleasure to his readers, a writer whose style enhances his narrative but never overwhelms it, and a researcher whose prodigious use of original sources adds gravitas, McCullough stands among the nation’s premier historians.
And “The Pioneers” represents another triumph in his mission to chronicle America’s past and identify its relevance to the present.