After the battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, Union Gen. George Meade, commanding general of the Army of the Potomac, found his competency as a leader being undermined politically by his III Corps commander, Gen. Daniel Sickles, who had been wounded at Gettysburg. Sickles, believed himself the savior of the Union army and used his convalescent time in Washington, D.C., to promote Meade’s incompetency, which led to the strict scrutiny of Meade’s efforts to chase down and destroy Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and his Southern Army of Northern Virginia.
Chris Mackowski, the editor-in-chief of Emerging Civil War, has written a superb account of the forgotten events that occurred in fall 1863, when Meade tried to corner Lee and force him into one last battle in order to destroy the crippled Southern army.
As Lee took his army south through Virginia, Meade constantly hounded it with cavalry clashes and sudden skirmishes, trying to force a final confrontation. But he was unable to draw the Confederates out for one last battle. Finally, Lee, using his distinct advantage—knowledge of the terrain—decided to set up a strong defensive position around the vicinity of Mine Run in Orange County. Meade made preparations to attack on a concentrated front around Lee’s right flank. This was a sound plan that, if successful, would have crushed Lee. But Lee had once again put himself at an advantage by choosing terrain he knew better than his opponent.
A series of lost units, incompetent commanders and the Southerners’ superb defensive positions forced Meade to call off the attack that was supposed to crush the South. This ultimately led to total withdrawal of Meade’s forces, and by spring 1864, the entire Army of the Potomac was reorganized and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant was named the overall commander of the U.S. Army. Grant allowed Meade to command the Army of the Potomac.
Mackowski, through first-hand accounts from letters and reports, has given a clear picture of the situation at the time. He has also provides a field guide to visit some of the most well-preserved fortifications from the Civil War. This book is highly recommended due to its detailed analysis of the tactics and maneuvering of two of the most brilliant tacticians of the Civil War.
Jeff Moravetz is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania.