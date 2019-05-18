In the late 1950s at a seaside resort town, a young, naïve newlywed couple meets a group of rich sophisticates. Sailboats and lots of gin are involved. Grab your own drink and settle in.
There’s something about this type of story that’s irresistible. “The Great Gatsby,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” even “Revolutionary Road” (albeit in reverse), all feature ordinary people suddenly whisked into the world of the wealthy. We know this is never going to end well. And yet, along with the main characters, we revel in the chance to spend some time in a version of life not available to most of us.
Henry and Effie are shortly out of high school in Georgia, and are spending their honeymoon in Effie’s uncle’s beach house in Cape May, N.J. It’s September, though, and the town is mostly deserted. The newlyweds, bored with the town and unwilling to admit that they are also a bit bored with each other, decide to cut the honeymoon short.
In one of those chance moments that, looking back, seems to change the entire course of someone’s life (or does it?), the woman across the street pops in and asks them over for a party. Diffident at first, Henry and Effie are soon drawn to the carefree, witty, boozy crowd from New York. There’s Clara, the young, effusive hostess whose elderly sugar daddy is funding the revelry. Max, a Princeton grad and sometimes-writer who is Clara’s not-so-secret lover, and Max’s half sister, the cool and elusive Alma, make up the rest of the quintet.
Days begin to pass and their suitcases never quite get packed to go home. Henry and Effie begin to explore sensual pleasures, food and otherwise, that they have never experienced before. The season is fading, but everything else seems more alive than it ever has. The characters hurtle on toward the inevitable train wreck.
After spending a couple hundred pages with the characters in a character-driven novel, you know them, sympathize with them, and are annoyed by them, which is as it should be. And they change, and have a few surprises for you, as that also should be.
The final chapter is an epilogue, and leaves the reader with questions, going back over and over those few weeks in Cape May. Did they really change everything, or were Clara, Max, and Alma just a litmus test of sorts, revealing what was already there?
