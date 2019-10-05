When a very successful author dies, heirs try to cash in on the deceased’s popularity. Think of the number of writers who have tried their hand at a new Sherlock Holmes story.
One of the most popular thriller writers was Vince Flynn. Flynn passed away at a young age, having written a popular series on Mitch Rapp, a CIA agent with extraordinary abilities. The estate hired another author, Kyle Mills, to continue the Mitch Rapp saga.
In some cases, the follow-on writer can’t quite replicate the master; in this case, however, Mills is proving himself fully equal to the Flynn legacy. The latest entry, titled “Lethal Agent,” is very current, dealing with Yemen on the one hand and with a deadly microbe mass infection on the other. As you might imagine, after many exciting episodes, our hero, triumphs. A sample of the story can be quoted: “There was a puff of smoke and then the cruiser on the left flew into the air on a pillar of flame.”
This novel cannot be viewed as great literature. But it is a great story, well told, that carries on Rapp’s yearly challenges. If you want a couple of hours of great escape, this book will deliver. If you are looking for the next “great American novel,” good luck. Meanwhile, just sit back and enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.